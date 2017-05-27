Azerbaijani President offers his condolences on death of Zbigniew Brzezinski

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to wife of Zbigniew Brzezinski, Mrs. Emilie Benes, in connection with his death.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mrs. Benes,

The news about the death of your husband - prominent state and public figure Zbigniew Brzezinski deeply saddened us.

Zbigniew Brzezinski has gained a high reputation in the international arena with his long and constant and fruitful activity, rich experience and high professionalism. With profound strategic research and comprehensive political analysis, he made an important contribution to the establishment of peace, security and stability on the planet, the elimination of conflicts and hotbeds of tension, and prevention of global threats.

Zbigniew Brzezinski was a friend of Azerbaijan. In Azerbaijan, he was always treated with a great sympathy. Zbigniew Brzezinski has invaluable services in developing relations, strengthening friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States after gaining independence in Azerbaijan.

We highly appreciate in our family his warm friendly relations with my father - President Heydar Aliyev, we remember him with the kindest impressions.

In these difficult moments we share your sorrow, together with Mehriban Aliyeva, we express our deepest condolences to you and to all members of your family."