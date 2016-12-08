Azerbaijani President offers condolences to his Pakistani counterpart

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today sent a letter of condolence to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a plane crash in your country.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, and the brotherly people of Pakistan.

May Allah rest the souls of those who died in peace!"