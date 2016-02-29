Azerbaijani President expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Report informs, the letter of condolence reads:

'Dear, Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties during explosions at 'Severnaya' mine in Vorkuta.

On behalf of Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of those who died and to all Russian people. I wish speedy recovery to the injured.'