    Azerbaijani President expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

    'I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties during explosions at 'Severnaya' mine'

    Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    Report informs, the letter of condolence reads:

    'Dear, Vladimir Vladimirovich,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties during explosions at 'Severnaya' mine in Vorkuta.

    On behalf of Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of those who died and to all Russian people. I wish speedy recovery to the injured.'

