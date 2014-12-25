 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President congratulates Japan premier and Tunisian president

    We are satisfied with the current level of Azerbaijan-Japan relations, greeting says

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulation letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Report informs the letter says:

    I would like to congratulate you on Re-election as the Prime Minister of Japan.

    We are satisfied with the current level of Azerbaijan-Japan relations.I hope that strengthening the ties of friendship between our peoples, mutually beneficial cooperation in the future by joint efforts will be continued.

    I wish you good health, happiness and success in your governance for the welfare of the friendly people of Japan.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Tunisia's newly elected President Beji Caid Essebsi.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi