Azerbaijani President congratulates Japan premier and Tunisian president

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulation letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Report informs the letter says:

I would like to congratulate you on Re-election as the Prime Minister of Japan.

We are satisfied with the current level of Azerbaijan-Japan relations.I hope that strengthening the ties of friendship between our peoples, mutually beneficial cooperation in the future by joint efforts will be continued.

I wish you good health, happiness and success in your governance for the welfare of the friendly people of Japan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Tunisia's newly elected President Beji Caid Essebsi.