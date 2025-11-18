Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani parliamentary, expert delegation visiting US

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 08:45
    Azerbaijani parliamentary, expert delegation visiting US

    A delegation including members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Samad Seyidov, Anatoliy Rafailov, Nigar Arpadarai, and Tural Ganjaliyev, along with Jala Ibrahimova, Acting Head of the Department for Cooperation with International Human Rights Institutions at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Vasif Huseynov, Department Head at the Center for Analysis of International Relations, and Zamir Isayev, Chief Rabbi and Chairman of the Sephardi Jewish Community of Baku, is visiting the United States, Report informs.

    The delegation's first meeting during the visit was a reception at the office of a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee where the delegation was hosted by Sarah Rosnick, the office's director.

    The delegation later participated in a roundtable discussion, which also included representatives of several leading US Jewish organizations, think tanks, and aides to members of Congress.

    During the meetings, delegation members provided information on developments in the South Caucasus region, the revival of Azerbaijani-American bilateral relations following the Washington summit on August 8, the need to repeal Section 907, initiatives put forward in the US Congress against Azerbaijan, and other issues. Questions of interest to the other side were answered.

    In the following days, the delegation will hold meetings at the US State Department, with members of the upper and lower houses of Congress, representatives of think tanks, and the Azerbaijan-US Chamber of Commerce.

    The visit will last until November 21.

    Azerbaijan United States visit
    Photo
    Photo
