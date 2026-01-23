Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 15:13
    Azerbaijani parliament speaker notes good opportunities to expand ties with Spain

    Azerbaijan and Spain have been engaging in active political dialogue in recent years, which provides an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at a joint press conference in Baku with the Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol Socias.

    "Successful cooperation has been established in a number of areas, and there are good opportunities for its further expansion and coverage of new spheres. At the same time, work is underway to expand the legal and contractual framework," Gafarova noted.

    She emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fields of science, education, and culture.

    "Strengthening ties in these areas will allow the two peoples, especially the youth, to better get to know each other and come even closer," the parliament speaker said.

    In addition, Gafarova pointed out the existence of favorable opportunities to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation. "The current visit of the Speaker of the Congress once again confirms our intention to take advantage of these opportunities," she added.

