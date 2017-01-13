Azerbaijani Ombudswoman issues statement on 27th anniversary of 20 January tragedy

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ombudswoman of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova has issued a statement on the 27th anniversary of 20 January tragedy.

Report informs, the statement has been sent to UN Secretary General, UN Security Council, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, European Commission, OSCE, the Council of Europe, Institute of International and European Ombudsmen, Asian Ombudsman Association, International Peace Bureau, Universal Peace Federation, human rights commissioners of various countries, Azerbaijani embassies in foreign countries, embassies of foreign countries in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations.

The Ombudswoman called the genocide a day of honor and proud of the Azerbaijani people who fought for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity 27 years ago.

“An Action Plan of the 27th anniversary of 20 January tragedy has already been approved. The Action Plan envisages holding events, conferences, meetings, delivering lectures, covering these events in media and informing the world community about the tragedy. Under to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the honorary title of “Martyrs of 20 January” was conferred on victims of the tragedy for the outstanding example of heroism. Under to the Order “On improving state care for the persons who became disabled as a result of the events of 20 January in 1990”, various measures are carried out. These persons are paid benefits and the families are granted presidential allowances under the Decree of the head of state,” the statement said.

E. Suleymanova touched on the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by the Armenians against the Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh, stating that the world community is being informed about 20 January tragedy.

“There is a sufficient legal basis to declare the events of 20 January as a crime against humanity - one of the most serious forms of international crimes in accordance with the international law. There are sufficient grounds to bring the culprits who committed these atrocities, those who gave order in this regard and leaders of former Soviet Union to justice,” she added.