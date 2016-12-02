Azerbaijani observers to monitor presidential election in Uzbekistan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Head of observation mission of presidential election in Uzbekistan and executive secretary of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev visits Tashkent.

Report informs, referring to Interfax, CIS observation mission, visiting Tashkent upon invitation of Uzbekistan Central Electoral Commission, will monitor preparations for and administration of presidential election.

Total 10 long-term and 60 short-terms observers representing Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and CIS executive committee have been included in the mission.

CIS observation mission started monitoring on November 17.

Notably, presidential election in Uzbekistan will be held on December 4.