    Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections

    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 13:11
    Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections

    A delegation from Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will visit Bishkek on November 30 to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections, according to Report.

    MP Tural Ganjaliyev will take part within in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly framework, while Javanshir Feyziyev will join the mission organized by TURKPA. Mubariz Gurbanly will observe the process under the CIS Executive Committee, and Goydaniz Gahramanov will participate through the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

    The MPs will review election preparations and monitor the voting process on election day.

    Azerbaijani MPs Milli Majlis early parliamentary elections Kyrgyzstan
    Milli Məclisin deputatları Qırğızıstanda növbədənkənar parlament seçkilərini müşahidə edəcəklər
    Депутаты ММ будут наблюдать за внеочередными парламентскими выборами в Кыргызстане

