Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections
Foreign policy
- 27 November, 2025
- 13:11
A delegation from Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will visit Bishkek on November 30 to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections, according to Report.
MP Tural Ganjaliyev will take part within in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly framework, while Javanshir Feyziyev will join the mission organized by TURKPA. Mubariz Gurbanly will observe the process under the CIS Executive Committee, and Goydaniz Gahramanov will participate through the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.
The MPs will review election preparations and monitor the voting process on election day.
Latest News
13:33
Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in AmmanBusiness
13:11
Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary electionsForeign policy
13:10
CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treatyRegion
13:09
Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical productsBusiness
13:07
Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to AmmanTourism
12:58
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plantDomestic policy
12:52
Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital developmentForeign policy
12:49
Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projectsBusiness
12:47
Photo