Azerbaijani MPs and NGOs send letter to US lawmakers

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, along with heads and representatives of several non-governmental organizations, have sent a letter to US senators and members of the House of Representatives, Report informs.

The text of the letter:

"We, the members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, write in response to your October 5, 2026, letter concerning Azerbaijan. We value dialogue with the United States Congress and share the goal of a durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We believe, however, that several assertions in your letter omit essential historical and legal context and risk complicating the progress achieved through U.S. diplomatic engagement.

For more than three decades, Azerbaijan faced the consequences of conflict and the occupation of approximately 20 percent of its internationally recognized territory. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, and over one million were displaced from Armenia and the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The fate of 4,010 missing Azerbaijanis remains unresolved. The Khojaly massacre, in which 613 civilians were killed, and the destruction of villages and cities, religious sites, and cultural heritage remain deeply painful chapters in our national history. These experiences must be part of any assessment of the conflict.

Landmines and explosive remnants of war continue to threaten lives and impede reconstruction and the safe return of displaced families. Azerbaijan estimates that nearly 1.5 million landmines affected approximately 13 percent of its territory. More than 440 Azerbaijanis have been affected by mine and explosive-ordnance incidents since 2020. We urge Congress to give sustained attention to humanitarian demining and to the plight of missing persons, including the need for information on possible burial sites and the fate of those unaccounted for.

Against this difficult background, President Ilham Aliyev has pursued a strategic course toward peace, normalization, and regional economic integration. Azerbaijan initiated the peace treaty process and submitted a draft agreement to Armenia. We recognize and appreciate President Donald Trump"s important role in advancing this effort.

The August 8, 2025, Washington Peace Summit marked a major diplomatic milestone. The Joint Declaration, witnessed by President Trump, and the initialling of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia created new momentum for practical cooperation. Trade has begun, including exports of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, while the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) offers an opportunity to strengthen regional connectivity. The process has also created new prospects for a stronger U.S.–Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

We, Members of the Milli Majlis and of Non-Governmental Organizations, support this peace agenda and believe that the Congress can play a constructive role in reinforcing its gains.

Your letter refers to certain detained individuals as "political and military leaders." That description does not reflect reality. These individuals held senior roles in an unlawful separatist structure established by Armenia on Azerbaijan"s sovereign territory and faced prosecution for serious offenses, including war crimes. The defendants had legal representation and that the courts considered evidence and witness testimony before issuing judgments. We recognize the importance Congress attaches to due process; at the same time, we ask that Azerbaijan"s sovereignty and judicial institutions be treated with the same respect accorded to those of other states.

We likewise dispute the characterization of approximately 241 square kilometres as Armenian territory under Azerbaijani occupation. Azerbaijan recognizes Armenia"s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The precise alignment of portions of the international border remains a matter for the bilateral delimitation and demarcation process. We believe such questions should be addressed through the established mechanisms rather than through unilateral characterizations that prejudge their outcome.

On cultural heritage, a credible and principled approach on the part of the Congress must also account for the destruction and desecration of Azerbaijani mosques, cemeteries, shrines, and historical monuments in formerly occupied territories and in Armenia. Protection of religious and cultural heritage should be universal, non-discriminatory and not selective.

We also encourage Congress to consider the full repeal of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act. Section 907 no longer reflects the historical circumstances, the current geopolitical environment, or the present state of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Even when waived, it remains an impediment to realizing the full potential of our bilateral partnership. Repeal would send a meaningful signal of congressional support for a new chapter in regional peace and U.S.–Azerbaijan relations.

This is an opportunity for the bipartisan American leadership. Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not become a point of partisan contention in Washington. Instead, it should be recognized as a diplomatic achievement that advances regional stability, economic opportunity, and U.S. interests. İt is precisely the bipartisan approach that has for decades enabled the U.S. Administrations to build partnership with our country and secure Azerbaijan"s support in the key political priorities of your country including peace-making operations.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have committed to addressing outstanding humanitarian, legal, political, and practical issues through direct bilateral engagement. External partners can best assist by supporting that process and encouraging solutions acceptable to both sides.

Our region has endured immense suffering, but it now has a genuine opportunity to build a different future. We invite you to work with us to consolidate the progress made since the Washington Summit, strengthen Azerbaijan – the United States relationship, and help secure a lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Respectfully,

Members of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

1. Gaya Mammadov

2. Fatma Yıldırım

3. Samir Valiyev

4. Tanzila Rustamkhanli

5. Vugar Rahimzade

6. Zahid Oruj

7. Razi Nurullayev

8. Ali Masimli

9. Elman Mammadov

10. Bahruz Maharramov

11. Elshan Musayev

12. Fazil Mustafa

13. Rasim Musabeyov

14. Elshad Musayev

15. Asim Mollazade

16. Aydin Mirzazade

17. Elchin Mirzabeyli

18. Rashad Mahmudov

19. Sadig Gurbanov

20. Eyvaz Gurbanov

21. Mubariz Gurbanli

22. Vasif Gafarov

23. Gudrat Hasanguliyev

24. Naghif Hamzayev

25. Jala Aliyeva

26. Arzukhan Ali-Zade

27. Tamam Jafarova

28. Mehriban Valiyeva

29. Sabina Khasayeva

30. Sabir Hajiyev

Members of Non-Governmental Organisations:

1. Ramil Isgandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

2. Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the Public Union "Centre for Promotion of Human Rights"

3. Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the "Constitution" Research Foundation

4. Zaur Mammadov – Chairman of the "Baku Political Scientists" Club

5. Rey Gasimov – Chairman of the Public Union "The Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan"

6. Hafiz Safikhanov – Chairman of the Public Union "The Association of Those Injured by Mines in Azerbaijan"

7. Zaur Ibrahimli – Chairman of the Public Union "The Priority Social-Economic Research Centre"

8. Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the Public Union "Families of the Garabagh Missing Persons"

9. Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the Public Union "Azerbaijan Journalists' Network"

10. Umid Rahimoglu – Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund

11. Sevinj Alizade – Chairwoman of the "Zafar" Public Foundation for the Support for the Shahid Families