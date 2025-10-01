Azerbaijani MP: Defenders Day of Ukraine has a special symbolic meaning

October 1 - the Defenders Day of Ukraine - holds particular symbolic meaning, said Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), at an event organized by the Ukrainian Embassy in Baku to mark the date, Report informs.

He said the holiday reflects respect and honor for those who heroically fight for the freedom and independence of their homeland:

"The Azerbaijani people deeply understand how sacred independence and territorial integrity are for every nation. The heroism shown in defending those values deserves the highest recognition."

Huseynov emphasized that the friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are built on deep historical roots. Over the years of independence, he noted, the two countries have closely collaborated across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, supporting one another in international organizations. Today, their relationship is grounded in mutual respect, trust, and a spirit of strategic partnership.

He pointed out that meetings between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, jointly signed documents, and shared statements have laid a firm foundation for bilateral ties. The MP also praised the mutual support and solidarity shown by Azerbaijan and Ukraine in defending territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with international law.