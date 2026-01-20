Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Pakistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed condolences to Pakistan over the loss of lives caused by the fire at a shopping center in Karachi, Report informs.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan.

We wish a swift recovery to the injured and express our solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time," reads the post.