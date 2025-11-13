Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Pakistan's Federal Ombudsman

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 19:16
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Pakistan's Federal Ombudsman

    On November 13, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the visiting Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan and President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the parties commended the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani ties, based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood, and highlighted the exceptional role of high-level contacts between the leaders of the two countries in strengthening the interstate strategic partnership.

    FM Bayramov praised the numerous high-level meetings held over the past year in bilateral and multilateral formats, particularly the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, held in Lachin this May, as well as the participation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the military parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of November 8 - Victory Day.

    The sides also noted the growing momentum of economic ties and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which positively impact the development of relations in other areas.

    It was emphasized that cooperation between the ombudsmen"s offices of the two countries further contributes to deepening and expanding bilateral relations.

    The two sides applauded the coordinated efforts of Azerbaijan and Pakistan within international and regional organizations, including the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Pakistan
    Photo
