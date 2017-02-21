 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets outgoing Japanese Ambassador

    Ambassador Tsuguo Takahashi expressed his gratitude for the assistance to him during his tenure

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met outgoing Japanese Ambassador Tsuguo Takahashi.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    The sides exchanged their views on the favorable potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially economic and trade areas.

    FM Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Tsuguo Takahashi every success in his future endeavors.

