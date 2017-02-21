Azerbaijani Foreign Minister leaves for Turkey

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid a working visit to Turkey to attend international conference "Khojaly Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity and Terrorism", to be held in Ankara with the organization of the Turkish Speaking Countries Cooperation Council (Turkic Council) and Ahmet Yasevi University on February 22.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Turkic Council Secretary General Ramil Hasanov, Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as well as Deputy Turkish PM Tuğrul Türkeş will make speeches at the opening panel of the conference. During the visit, Elmar Mammadyarov will hold bilateral meetings.