    Azerbaijani foreign minister departs for working visit to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 19:36
    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed on a working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 29, 2025, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, taking place on October 30–31. He will also hold several high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

    Ceyhun Bayramov Səmərqənd şəhərinə işgüzar səfərə yola düşüb
    Джейхун Байрамов отправился с рабочим визитом в Узбекистан

