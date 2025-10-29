Azerbaijani foreign minister departs for working visit to Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed on a working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 29, 2025, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, taking place on October 30–31. He will also hold several high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.
