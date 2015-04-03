Azerbaijani FM receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Amangeldy Jumabaev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Report was informed by the Ministry of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting the satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between two countries and progress in promotion of economic, trade and transit fields was noted.

Ambassador Amahgeldy Jumabaev expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities and noted that he speared no efforts to enhance bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Amangeldy Jumabaev every success in his future activities.