Azerbaijani FM mulls global agenda with Algerian president

On November 4, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is currently visiting the country, Report informs referring to the Foreign Ministry's press service.

The two sides held a thorough exchange of views on the current state and prospects for developing relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria, which are based on friendship and mutual respect.

The Algerian leader, recalling with satisfaction the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the country in November 2022 to attend the 31st Arab League Summit, emphasized that this visit made an important contribution to further strengthening relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, interest was expressed in deepening bilateral political dialogue and expanding cooperation in the economic, educational, humanitarian, energy, transport, agricultural, tourism, scientific, and technical spheres.

In this context, the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Algeria was assessed as an important step in the development of relations.

The parties also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. It was noted that the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship and the organization of several international platforms serve to strengthen its position in the international system.

During the meeting, the opposing side was briefed on the history of aggression against Azerbaijan, the country's vision for establishing sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus region in the post-conflict period, and reconstruction efforts.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of other regional and international issues.