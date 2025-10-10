Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijani FM meets with his Tajik counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 08:46
    Azerbaijani FM meets with his Tajik counterpart

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, is welcomed by Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan," reads the post.

