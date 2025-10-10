Azerbaijani FM meets with his Tajik counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

