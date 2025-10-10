Azerbaijani FM meets with his Tajik counterpart
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 08:46
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.
"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who attends the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, is welcomed by Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan," reads the post.
