Azerbaijani FM meets Bangladesh's non-resident ambassador

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Amanul Haq, Bangladesh's non-resident ambassador to the country, Report informs, citing the MFA.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh.

They emphasized the development of friendly and respectful ties and expressed satisfaction with mutual support within international organizations such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and D-8.

Both parties highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, education, and culture.

They also recalled with satisfaction the participation of Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at COP29 and discussed prospects for collaboration during upcoming summits in Azerbaijan, including those of the OIC, CICA, and the UN World Urban Forum.

The meeting also covered ways to enhance high-level contacts and deepen cooperation across international platforms.