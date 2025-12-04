Azerbaijani FM informs Norwegian colleague on new realities in South Caucasus

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide within the framework of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Report informs.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway Espen Barth Eide on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna.

The Ministers reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan–Norway relations and discussed expanding political dialogue and cooperation.

Minister Bayramov also informed his colleague on the new regional realities in the South Caucasus," the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on X.