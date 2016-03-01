Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict with PACE President

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation headed by the President of PACE Pedro Agramunt.

Report was told in Foreign Ministry, during the meeting ways of cooperation between PACE and Azerbaijan discussed and noted the importance of expansion of ties in a constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between the parties.

The sides exchanged views on the negotiations conducted under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

The minister noted the inadmissibility of attempts to change international border recognized by states and brought to the attention the fact that the inclusion of such sensitive and serious issue as a violation of the territorial integrity in agenda of international organizations is sovereign right of each state.

Recalling the adoption of the decision on the inadmissibility of the status quo by OSCE Minsk Group and the international community, E. Mammadyarov said the need to withdraw Armenian armed forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He added that as a result of the occupation, our more than 1 mln compatriots became refugees and internally displaced persons, their rights have been violated.He also stressed that international organizations should pay special attention to this issue.

Touching upon the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Mammadyarov told about our country's interest in cooperation in this field.

PACE President Pedro Agramunt mentioned successful cooperation of Azerbaijan with the organization and presence of prospects for the further development of relations.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest discussed at the meeting.