    Azerbaijani FM briefs EU envoy on progress in peace process with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 17:21
    Azerbaijani FM briefs EU envoy on progress in peace process with Armenia

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Magdalena Grono, the European Union's (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–EU cooperation, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, along with the regional and international issues.

    They also reviewed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in various fields - including politics, economics, transport, and energy security - along with agreements on cooperation platforms and instruments, and the next steps.

    Minister Bayramov, in turn, provided information on the progress and prospects achieved in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization and peace process, and conveyed Azerbaijan's position to the other side. The steps taken within the framework of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as confidence-building measures, were positively assessed.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

