Azerbaijani FM: Main goal of Armenia to damage the negotiation process

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov within the framework of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, met with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting Mr.Mammadyarov informed his colleague about the current situation regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, stressing that the main goal of Armenia is the damage to the negotiation process by various provocative actions and delays in the status quo, based on occupation and aggression. The Foreign Minister noted that to resolve the conflict in the first place, it is necessary to withdraw Armenian troops from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, put an end to the fact of occupation and aggression, to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

Mr.Mammadyarov stressed that the main obstacle in resolving the conflict is an annexion policy of Armenia, which creates a threat to peace and security in the region. He stated that, in the process of settlement of the conflict is important to the activity and the close involvement of all members of the OSCE Minsk Group.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the agenda and priorities of Germany during its presidency of the OSCE next year. German Foreign Minister said that he expects more from OSCE and the highest priority will be issues such as the modernization of the organization.

Mr.Mammadyarov stressed the need to improve the activities of the OSCE and its structures, including the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). He noted that the statement of the ODIHR in regard with the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan is contrary to the mandate of the ODIHR, and the ODIHR methodology for election should be seriously reconsidered.

Referring to the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on Azerbaijan, Mr.Mammadyarov said that, some forces are trying to attack the relations of Azerbaijan with the European Union through this unjustified and biased resolutions in the European Parliament.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the Syrian crisis and its impact on acceding to the international terrorist network of foreign fighters and migrant issues.