 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's First Vice-President meets with UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova

    The meeting stressed a close cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan, successful realization of joint projects© Azertag.az

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has met with UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova on the sidelines of the Baku-hosted 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

    Report informs, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva hailed Irina Bokova's participation in the forum, underlining that the topical issues are being discussed at this international event.

    They also praised the establishment of close cooperation and the successful implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, and discussed the work done to further development the country's ties with the organization.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi