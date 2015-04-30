Azerbaijani aircraft to evacuate Georgian citizens from Nepal

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani aircraft that will evacuate the Azerbaijanis from the disaster zone in Nepal, will also bring the Georgian citizens to Baku. Report was told by one of the Azerbaijanis who is still in Nepal. "The plane of Emergency Situations Ministry will evacuate not only the Azerbaijanis, but also the Georgian citizens" he said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations(MES) sent humanitarian aid to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal on the strong earthquake, by the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. The humanitarian aids sent with Emergency Situations Ministry's "Be-200CS" type aircraft , include a ton of various drugs and medical supplies, a large number of tents, blankets and bottled water.

Along with Azerbaijanis, Georgian citizens will also be evacuated from the disaster zone with the same plane.