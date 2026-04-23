Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani envoy discusses culture and tourism ties with Turkish minister

    Foreign policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 12:34
    Azerbaijani envoy discusses culture and tourism ties with Turkish minister

    Azerbaijan"s ambassador to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, met with Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Report said, citing the embassy.

    The embassy said the sides discussed issues related to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture and tourism.

    Rashad Mammadov cultural cooperation
    Azərbaycan səfiri türkiyəli nazirlə mədəniyyət və turizm sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib

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