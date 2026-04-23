Azerbaijani envoy discusses culture and tourism ties with Turkish minister
Foreign policy
- 23 April, 2026
- 12:34
Azerbaijan"s ambassador to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, met with Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Report said, citing the embassy.
The embassy said the sides discussed issues related to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture and tourism.
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