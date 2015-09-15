Azerbaijani Embassy to Netherlands: Nahid Jafarov free to choose the place of residence

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of Azerbaijan Republic in Kingdom of the Netherlands commented on information which had been published by the media, about the employee of the diplomatic mission.

Report was informed in the press service of the embassy, in accordance with the law of activities of the third secretary of the embassy Nahid Jafarov (at the same time he was assigned consular affairs) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been stopped and this person is no longer working at the Embassy of Azerbaijan Republic in Kingdom of the Netherlands "As for the exclusion of Jafarov's named of the list of diplomatic mission employees, it is stressed that according to the rules of rotation, this list is updated on a periodic basis. Some blogs and portals are spreading false information, referring to the list on the start of 2015".

The embassy noted that like every person, whose diplomatic activity was discontinued, Jafarov is free to choose a place of residence.