Azerbaijani Embassy appealed to Iranian Foreign Ministry regarding missing fishermen

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) commented on the issue of fishermen who have gone missing in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev in response to the request of Report said that Azerbaijani Embassy appealed to the Iranian Foreign Ministry regarding missing fishermen.

"Based on the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding missing fishermen. The issue is under the control of the embassy, "- H.Hajiyev said.

Last week, in Neftchala 4 fishermen have gone missing in Caspian Sea. Later the news spread that they were caught in Caspian Sea by Iranian law enforcement agencies and taken to Iran.