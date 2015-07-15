Azerbaijani Economy and Industry Minister to visit Iran

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran is developing at a good level and more active in the last two years."

Report informs, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said at the press conference.

He said that Azerbaijan did not join the sanctions against Iran, and it is a positive factor: "Due to the sanctions, some of the countries in the region could not carry out banking transactions with us. I hope that these restrictions will be taken after the removal of sanctions."

The Ambassador noted that Iran and Azerbaijan have major projects in the energy sector. "The construction of Rasht-Astara railway is a priority for us in the transit sector," he added.

According to him, in the beginning of August, the Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev with a delegation of Azerbaijani businessmen will visit Iran. In addition, the 10th session of the intergovernmental commission on economic issues is expected to take place.