Azerbaijani diplomat appointed OIC permanent observer to the EU

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has nominated a special envoy Agshin Mehdiyev, for the vacant post of the Permanent Observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the European Union. Report informs was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The note of the Secretariat of the OIC on 4 November 2015, received by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, states approval of Agshin Mehdiyev's candidacy by the OIC Secretary General for the post of the Permanent Observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the EU. Agshin Mehdiyev will take office on December 1, 2015.

In 2001-2006 Ambassador Agshin Mehdiyev served as the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, in 2006-2014 he was Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN.