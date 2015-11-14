Azerbaijani Deputy PM: People may face a real threat of death

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) strongly condemns the bloody terrorist attack in Paris".

According to the Report, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and executive secretary of New Azerbaijan Party, Ali Ahmedov, expressing attitude to the bllody event happened in the French capital, Paris: "With regret it is worth noting that terrorism has now become the main scourge humanity".

Ali Ahmadov stressed that, it's impossible to find justification for terrorism and terrorists, which selected the innocent people as victims: "All nations and peoples, regardless of ideology, have to unite in order to eradicate terrorism. Otherwise people would face a real risk of death. The countries should as soon as possible to get rid of from terrorism has become a global scourge.

"We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of terrorist attacks in Paris and all the people of France", he stated.