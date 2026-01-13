Azerbaijani Deputy FM, Ukrainian envoy discuss bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev discussed bilateral cooperation with Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev, Report informs.

"Had a productive meeting with Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and GUAM National Coordinator. Discussed bilateral cooperation, international collaboration, and thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine," Husyev posted on X.