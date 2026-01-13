Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijani Deputy FM, Ukrainian envoy discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 17:06
    Azerbaijani Deputy FM, Ukrainian envoy discuss bilateral cooperation

    Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev discussed bilateral cooperation with Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev, Report informs.

    "Had a productive meeting with Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and GUAM National Coordinator. Discussed bilateral cooperation, international collaboration, and thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine," Husyev posted on X.

    Yalçın Rəfiyev Ukrayna səfiri ilə ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Рафиев и Гусев обсудили сотрудничество Азербайджана и Украины

