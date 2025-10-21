Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijani deputy FM takes part in high-level EU meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 08:47
    Azerbaijani deputy FM takes part in high-level EU meeting

    A special high-level meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity has been organized in Luxembourg at the initiative of the European Union, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting included sessions on security, stability, and resilience in the Black Sea region, as well as the interregional relations agenda.

    The meeting was attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, foreign ministers of member states, as well as high-ranking officials from the Eastern Partnership countries, Central Asia, and Türkiye.

    Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev.

    He conveyed Azerbaijan's position on the issues under discussion, emphasizing the importance of establishing peace and security in the region for the expansion of development in the Black Sea region, including Azerbaijan, and the significance of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in this regard.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan, which is home to important international transport routes linking the Black Sea region with the South Caucasus and Central Asia, is a reliable partner for the European Union in the areas of transport, energy, and digital connectivity. In this context, Rafiyev noted that strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU will enable more effective use of existing potential.

    Yalchin Rafiyev Azerbaijan European Union
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın nümayəndə heyəti Aİ-nin yüksək səviyyəli toplantısında iştirak edib
    Ялчын Рафиев принял участие в совещании ЕС высокого уровня

    Latest News

    09:02

    Mirzoyan: Baku-Yerevan peace opens new economic opportunities in region

    Region
    08:54

    Pope Leo's meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus

    Region
    08:47

    Azerbaijani deputy FM takes part in high-level EU meeting

    Foreign policy
    08:38
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speakers of Parliaments of Namibia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Geneva

    Milli Majlis
    08:29
    Photo

    Court hearings feature testimonies regarding killing and capturing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces

    Incident
    08:21

    Japan's government resigns ahead of new prime minister's election

    Other countries
    08:13

    Israel receives body of one more hostage — PM's office

    Other countries
    08:05

    Hamas leaders did not approve violation of ceasefire in Gaza Strip, Trump insists

    Other countries
    00:00

    Five years since liberation of Azerbaijan's historic Minjivan settlement

    Karabakh
    All News Feed