Azerbaijani deputy FM takes part in high-level EU meeting

A special high-level meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity has been organized in Luxembourg at the initiative of the European Union, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting included sessions on security, stability, and resilience in the Black Sea region, as well as the interregional relations agenda.

The meeting was attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, foreign ministers of member states, as well as high-ranking officials from the Eastern Partnership countries, Central Asia, and Türkiye.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev.

He conveyed Azerbaijan's position on the issues under discussion, emphasizing the importance of establishing peace and security in the region for the expansion of development in the Black Sea region, including Azerbaijan, and the significance of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in this regard.

It was noted that Azerbaijan, which is home to important international transport routes linking the Black Sea region with the South Caucasus and Central Asia, is a reliable partner for the European Union in the areas of transport, energy, and digital connectivity. In this context, Rafiyev noted that strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU will enable more effective use of existing potential.