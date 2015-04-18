Azerbaijani delegation to attend PACE session

Istanbul. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 20-24, the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg. The parliamentary group led by the chairman of Parliament's Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, the Head of the Azerbaijani permanent delegation to the organization, Samad Seyidov will attend the session, Report was told in Milli Majlis.

The delegation inludes Azerbaijani MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Rovshan Rzayev, Elkhan Suleymanov, Rafael Huseynov, Ganira Pashayeva, Aydin Abbasov, Sabir Hajiyev, Sahiba Gafarova and Fazil Mustafa.

The situation in Ukraine, the results of activities of terrorist group called ISIS, a review of the Russian delegation's in PACE, Monaco Post-monitoring dialogue, the effectiveness of the European Convention on Human Rights and other topics will be discussed.

The head of the delegation Samad Seyidov and parliamentarians will address the event and comment on the issues in the agenda.