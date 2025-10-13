Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Azerbaijani delegation participating in 71st Annual Session of NATO PA

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 14:31
    Azerbaijani delegation participating in 71st Annual Session of NATO PA

    The 71st Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) is being held in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia.

    According to Report, delegations from 32 member countries of the Alliance, as well as from partner nations, are participating in the session, which is taking place from October 10 to 13.

    During the session, discussions have been held on the security challenges facing NATO, strengthening the defense and resilience of the Alliance – particularly on its eastern flank, the architecture of NATO's new defense expenditures, the defense industry of Europe and the transatlantic region, the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the secure and stable future of the Western Balkans, the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, threats to the wider Black Sea region, threats to the critical maritime infrastructure of the allies, hybrid threats in the Euro-Atlantic area, geo-economic fragmentation, the defense enhancement of North America and Europe, partnership prospects with the Indo-Pacific region, the war in Ukraine, the Arctic, science and technology in a multipolar world, outer space, cybersecurity, the application of hi-tech and artificial intelligence, the future of warfare involving unmanned aerial vehicles, and other topics. The reports adopted by the Assembly also reflected Azerbaijan"s contributions to the energy security of allied and partner countries, the role of women in humanitarian demining in our country, and other provisions aligned with our national interests.

    The delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the NATO PA, led by Member of Parliament Ramid Namazov, and the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO are actively participating in the session.

    Within the framework of the visit, the delegation held meetings with parliamentary delegations from Türkiye, Italy, Serbia, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, as well as from other allied and partner countries. The meetings included discussions on Azerbaijan-NATO partnership within the NATO PA framework, Azerbaijan's contributions to the energy security of allied and partner countries, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Additionally, an introductory meeting was held between the Azerbaijani delegation and the newly elected Secretary General of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ms. Benedetta Berti.

    Azerbaijan NATO PA annual session
    NATO PA-nın hesabatlarında Azərbaycanla bağlı müddəalar qeyd olunub
    В отчеты ПА НАТО включены положения, связанные с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    14:43

    EU to allocate €100M to Albania, says von der Leyen

    Other countries
    14:39

    President Ilham Aliyev attending Middle East Peace Summit

    Foreign policy
    14:32
    Photo

    Lala Sardarli: Armenian media's claims on exhibition dedicated to Western Azerbaijan unfounded

    Cultural policy
    14:31

    Azerbaijani delegation participating in 71st Annual Session of NATO PA

    Foreign policy
    14:11

    Israeli PM gifts golden peace dove to US President

    Other countries
    14:10
    Photo

    Tree-planting campaign held in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Ecology
    14:03

    Azerbaijani multiculturalism now taught at Polish University

    Education and science
    13:49

    Türkiye's leading missile manufacturer opens representative office in Azerbaijan

    Business
    13:41

    IDF confirms release of 20 hostages by Hamas

    Other countries
    All News Feed