Azerbaijani delegation holds roundtable at Hudson Institute in US

A high-level Azerbaijani delegation comprising members of parliament, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, and the country's Jewish community took part in a roundtable discussion at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC.

According to Report, the event was organized by the institute's Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East and brought together representatives of various American think tanks.

Opening the discussion, Center Director Michael Doran highlighted Azerbaijan's complex geopolitical location and said the country's strategic priorities align closely with US interests. He stressed that Azerbaijan also serves as a vital gateway for Central Asian states to access Europe and noted that this role deserves greater recognition.

Head of the delegation, Samad Seyidov - chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties - emphasized that new realities have emerged in the region. He said Azerbaijan's restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity has opened a new historical chapter.

Seyidov added that the August 8 trilateral meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia in Washington created a significant historic opportunity.

Member of Parliament Nigar Arpadarai noted that several issues remain on the agenda, including the United States Freedom Support Act Section 907, and said discussions on resolving this matter continue.

Other delegation members - MPs Tural Ganjali and Anatoli Rafailov, Foreign Ministry representative Jala Ibrahimova, Center of Analysis of International Relations department head Vasif Huseynov, and Azerbaijani Jewish community representative Zamir Isaev - addressed topics such as Azerbaijan's alliances with regional partners including Türkiye, the country's role in strengthening ties with Central Asia, progress on the TRIPP project, efforts to boost regional economic potential, and the state of US–Azerbaijan relations.