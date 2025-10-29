Bayramov, Albusaidi discuss upcoming OIC summit in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 15:05
    On the margins of his official visit, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan met with Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's post on X, that the Ministers emphasized that sustained high-level dialogue and reciprocal visits are crucial to deepening Azerbaijan-Oman partnership.

    They explored new avenues for collaboration across economic, trade, humanitarian, and cultural fields.

    A key milestone - the official opening of Azerbaijan"s Embassy in Muscat was highlighted, which will serve as a powerful new driver for interstate relations.

    The sides also commended their fruitful cooperation within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the OIC.

    Moreover, the importance of close cooperation was emphasized in light of upcoming high-level events to be held in Azerbaijan in 2026, including OIC Summit and World Urban Forum

    A tête-à-tête meeting is being held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Albusaidi, Azerbaijan's MFA said on X, Report informs.

    Azərbaycan və Oman XİN başçıları arasında təkbətək görüş keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Байрамов и Аль-Бусаиди обсудили предстоящий в Азербайджане саммит ОИС - ОБНОВЛЕНО

