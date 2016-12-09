Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs discuss legal status of Caspian Sea

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Kazakh counterpart Erlan Idrissov.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held as a part of the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

In the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with comprehensive and dynamic development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the basis of friendship and mutual understanding. The sides touched upon importance to continue cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

The ministers also exchanged views on issues relating to the legal status of the Caspian Sea.