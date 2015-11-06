Azerbaijani and Georgian presidents reviewed a cold storage complex in Marneuli

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili have reviewed a cold storage complex in Marneuli.

The heads of state were informed that the cold storage complex of “Aqroinvest 146” LLC was commissioned in Jandar settlement of Marneuli district, which is home to a large Azerbaijani community, on April 18, 2015. The complex, which occupies an area of 2 hectares, has an office, auxiliary rooms, 12 refrigerators, a storage, transformer, security buildings, a weigh station and water reservoir. This facility is the largest cold storage complex in Georgia.

The area of cold storage facilities is 4,250 square meters. The two storage facilities for meat and fish products have a cooling capacity at -5°C to -20°C temperature. The capacity of the cold storage complex is 2,100 tons of various types of agricultural products and thousands tons of dried fruits.

The complex was commissioned as part of Azerbaijan`s investment projects in Georgia. The construction work, which started in March, 2013, was carried out by Akkord Georgia company.