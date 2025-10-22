Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 15:19
    Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul

    Political experts from the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) held discussions in Istanbul on October 22 with Armenian analysts led by Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Institute of Caucasus Studies, according to Report.

    "Today, in Istanbul, AIR Center experts held discussion with Armenian experts led by Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Institute of Caucasus Studies," AIR Center Chairman Farid Shafiyev said on X.

    Farid Shafiyev Armenia experts meeting
    Azərbaycan və Ermənistandan olan siyasi ekspertlər İstanbulda müzakirə aparıblar
    Политические эксперты из Азербайджана и Армении провели обсуждения в Стамбуле

