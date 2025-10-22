Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul

Political experts from the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) held discussions in Istanbul on October 22 with Armenian analysts led by Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Institute of Caucasus Studies, according to Report.

