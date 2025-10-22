Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul
- 22 October, 2025
- 15:19
Political experts from the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) held discussions in Istanbul on October 22 with Armenian analysts led by Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Institute of Caucasus Studies, according to Report.
"Today, in Istanbul, AIR Center experts held discussion with Armenian experts led by Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Institute of Caucasus Studies," AIR Center Chairman Farid Shafiyev said on X.
