Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 12:27
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of further implementing Confidence-Building Measures and agreed to continue their contacts during their meeting in Copenhagen on October 2, according to Report.
