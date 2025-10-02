Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:27
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of further implementing Confidence-Building Measures and agreed to continue their contacts during their meeting in Copenhagen on October 2, according to Report.

    Azərbaycan və Ermənistan liderləri təmasları davam etdirmək barədə razılığa gəliblər
    Лидеры Азербайджана и Армении договорились о продолжении контактов

