Azerbaijani Ambassador to UAE presents credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Newly-appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates Dashgin Shikarov has presented a copy of his credentials to Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Mir Abdullah Al Raisi.

Report informs, Shikarov said that he would spare no efforts to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador recalled an official visit of a delegation led by Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Azerbaijan, and stressed the importance of this trip in terms of the strengthening of political relations between the two countries.

The Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE wished the Azerbaijani Ambassador success in his activity. He noted the significance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of the development of the bilateral bonds.

The Azerbaijan diplomat also met with Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shehab Al Fahim.

Shehab Al Fahim expressed his readiness to support the Ambassador in his activities in the UAE.

At the meetings, Ambassador Shikarov highlighted the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and Khojaly genocide. He said that Azerbaijan hailed the UAE`s unchangeable position on the conflict.