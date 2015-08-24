 Top
    Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan participates in the conference of diplomatic missions' heads in Prague

    Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the country expected to speak at the conference

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic in Prague starts an annual conference with the heads of diplomatic missions abroad.

    Report informs citing the Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic, the Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka,  Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálekand and  some of the invited guests including French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius are expected to speak at the conference.

    Report was informed by the Czech Republic Embassy in Azerbaijan, the ambassador Viteslav Pivonka also left for Prague to participate in the conference.

