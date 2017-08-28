Azerbaijani ambassador met with chairperson of Suriname National Assembly

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Suriname, Elkhan Polukhov, whose residence locates in Brasilia, has held a meeting with the chairperson of the National Assembly of the country, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons.

Report informs citing the Embassy, bilateral interparliamentary relations, role of parliamentary diplomacy in bilateral relations in modern era, possibility of organizing intergovernmental mutual visits and Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed during the meeting.

The parties noted great potential for expansion of relations between the two countries and role of the legislative bodies in this area.

Elkhan Polukhov signed memorial book of the Suriname National Assembly.