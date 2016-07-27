Azerbaijan was invited to observe elections in the State Duma of Russia

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of 43 countries will monitor the elections to the State Duma of Russia this fall. Report informs referring to the "Kommersant", the Central Election Commission of Russia sent proposals to 43 countries, including Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the first group of international observers in elections to the State Duma will arrive in Russia on August 10. By the day of the vote - 18 September - another 420 experts from the OSCE and observers from the CIS countries will visit Russia.