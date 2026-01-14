Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Somali diplomatic, service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 17:48
    Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Somali diplomatic, service passport holders

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a bill approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia on the Exemption of Diplomatic and Service Passport Holders from Visa Requirements," Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Somalia visa requirements diplomatic passport holders service passport holders
    Azərbaycanla Somali arasında diplomatik pasport sahibləri vizadan qarşılıqlı azad edilib
    Президент утвердил безвиз между Азербайджаном и Сомали для владельцев диппаспортов

    Latest News

    17:58

    Mexico reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    36 historical exhibits return to Azerbaijan after two decades abroad

    Cultural policy
    17:48

    Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Somali diplomatic, service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Azerbaijan's MFA comments on TRIPP Implementation Framework document

    Foreign policy
    17:41

    Baku airport served nearly 8 million passengers in 2025

    Infrastructure
    17:35

    Oil exports via BTC pipeline up 16% in November

    Energy
    17:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan explores Israel's expertise in aquaculture and innovation

    AIC
    17:25

    Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Ugandan diplomatic, service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    17:19

    Azerbaijan to host first int'l conference on India's violence against minorities

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed