Azerbaijan, Uganda sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2025
- 15:16
Azerbaijan and Uganda have signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The agreement was formalized during the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Kampala, Uganda. As part of the event, Azerbaijan also signed a similar visa exemption agreement with Somalia, covering holders of diplomatic passports.
