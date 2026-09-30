Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss advancement of military-technical cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 16:02
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss advancement of military-technical cooperation

    Baku Expo Center hosts a number of meetings held within the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX-2026".

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, these meetings focus on the advancement of Azerbaijan's military-technical cooperation with other countries.

    On September 30, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with the Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, a member of the UAE Cabinet, Mohamed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX-2026"

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted the positive outcomes achieved in recent years in the progress of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

    Expressing his appreciation for the organization of the international exhibition, Mohamed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei shared his positive impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the event.

    He emphasized the effectiveness of reciprocal visits and meetings, as well as the importance of exchanging expertise.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, joint military exercises, and the importance of intergovernmental dialogue on defense and security-related matters.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Baku Expo Center Zakir Hasanov Ministry of Defense Military-technical cooperation Azerbaijan-UAE relations
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