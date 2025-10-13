Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    13 October, 2025
    • 10:48
    Azerbaijan to transport at least 5M tons via North-South corridor by 2028

    Starting in 2028, Azerbaijan will transport no less than 5 million tons of cargo annually through the North-South International Transport Corridor, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during a trilateral meeting with Russian and Iranian officials in Baku, Report informs.

    Mustafayev recalled that in December 2024, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement on cooperation to develop transit cargo transportation via the corridor.

    "According to the agreement, following the modernization of the necessary railway infrastructure, the guaranteed volume of cargo to be transported through Azerbaijan each year will be no less than 5 million tons starting from January 1, 2028," he said.

    He added that, subject to future decisions by the parties involved, this volume could increase to at least 15 million tons per year.

    2028-ci ildən Şimal-Cənub dəhlizi ilə Azərbaycandan ildə azı 5 milyon ton yük daşınacaq
    С 2028 года из Азербайджана будет ежегодно перевозиться 5 млн тонн грузов по коридору "Север-Юг"

